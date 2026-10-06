Caleb Flynn receives life sentence without parole for wife’s murder

Today, Caleb Flynn learned he will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his wife, Ashley.

MIAMI COUNTY — Today, Caleb Flynn learned he will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his wife, Ashley.

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In court, we heard from Caleb, his wife’s family, and then his daughters through letters.

Ashley’s family talked directly to Caleb in court.

Their message was focused on faith and forgiveness.

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“We forgive you for taking Ashley’s life and for what you have done to all of us. We will not let anger or bitterness consume the wonderful memory of Ashley,” Todd Smith, Ashley’s father said.

Despite offering forgiveness, Ashley’s family wanted the judge to give Caleb the maximum sentence.

“Because of the violent nature of her murder compounded by a lack of responsibility, confession or remorse, we as a family ask you to punish him to the fullest extent of the law,” Smith said.

The judge listened to the family, then sentenced Caleb to life without parole.

Last week, a jury found him guilty of killing his wife.

Something he continues to deny.

“As I stand here before God, who is my ultimate judge, I am not lying when I say I did not kill my wife,” Caleb said.

His daughters wrote letters that were read by family members.

A letter written by his 12-year-old daughter was addressed to Caleb, not Dad.

“You truly don’t understand how much you have hurt my life and I wish you could feel the pain I’ve been through,” the 12-year-old wrote.

She also wrote about Caleb’s affair.

“Ashley Flynn was the best thing that ever happened to you. You had the best life ever. And you decided to throw it away for a girl who was half your age,” she wrote.

Caleb’s legal team has already said they plan to appeal his conviction.

His lawyer said he will not represent him in that process.

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