Caleb Flynn set to appear in court Thursday afternoon

MIAMI COUNTY — Caleb Flynn is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon, just days after being convicted of his wife Ashley’s murder.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will be in the courtroom for the hearing. We’ll stream it live on our WHIO streaming app and WHIO.com. We’ll then have more on the story tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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Flynn is set to appear for a hearing on advisement of notice of duties to enroll as a violent offender.

The hearing is set for 3 p.m. at Miami County Common Pleas Court.

As previously reported, Flynn was convicted of nine charges, including murder and aggravated murder, earlier this week.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

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