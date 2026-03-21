Calls to Ohio’s gambling hotline increase as industry grows

Calls to Ohio’s problem gambling helpline increased over the past year as the state’s gambling industry grew.

Calls to Ohio’s problem gambling helpline increased over the past year as the state’s gambling industry grew.

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The surge follows the legalization of sports betting, which has prompted concerns among doctors regarding the risk of addiction.

Mental health experts attribute the increase in helpline calls to the normalization of gambling through online platforms.

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The gambling industry in Ohio reached a valuation of $9 billion last year.

Since the state legalized sports betting, professionals have expressed concern regarding the potential for increased addiction among residents.

Dr. Tristyn Ball, a mental health expert with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board, noted a sharp rise in the number of people seeking assistance. "

“We’ve also seen within the past year a 55% increase in calls to the problem gambling helpline in the state,” Ball said.

Ball explained that the perception of gambling has shifted as it becomes more integrated into daily routines.

“It’s been very normalized,” Ball said. “We’ve had casual office pools and things like that. So moving that to an online presence just makes sense.”

State officials emphasized that resources are available for individuals struggling with gambling addiction.

The Ohio Gambling Helpline serves as a primary resource for those in need of support or information.

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