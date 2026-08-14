Cambridge City church helping community recover from historic, devastating flood

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — The flooding was so intense and strong that it moved cars and a school bus. Even with most of the water now gone, the damage is so bad that people can’t stay in their homes.

The reality will take months, maybe years, to repair everything. News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with a woman in Wayne County about all the water in her basement.

Angela Foster took several loads of donations to Cambridge City Christian Church on Friday. She did this a day after she had to pump 10 inches of water out of her basement because of the flooding.

“Got up this morning, went and got some supplies from Dollar General, some clothes from my house that I think might be helpful for others,” Foster said. “I got mops, buckets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

She took those items to the church, where volunteers placed them on tables. A lot of donations had already been dropped off.

Danny Berry, Lead Pastor at Cambridge City Christian Church, said, “One of the main things we’re providing is three meals a day. So, we have breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Berry has been in the community for 22 years, and he’s never seen devastation like this.

Cars were placed in random spots around the city after being carried by flood waters. One car was sitting in at least a foot of water. Homes were damaged with debris scattered all over yards.

“We’re going to need a lot of help,” Berry said.

Once the rain stopped on Friday, Berry and members of his church and the community took their efforts to the streets.

“We’ve got an army of people that are ready to go and help with cleanup,” Berry said.

While volunteers are out, people wanting to donate can drop things off at the church anytime between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

“People step up and help. They really do, and we got great heart here in the community,” Berry said.

Cleanup just got started, but the community has a long way to go before things feel back to normal.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group