Cambridge City continues cleanup progress after historic flooding

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Indiana — News Center 7’s John Bedell returned to Cambridge City, Ind., where homeowners said they are making real progress cleaning up from last week’s flooding.

Residents have been taking damaged items to a centralized dumpsite and said it’s been helping put a real dent into getting their waterlogged debris off the curb, where it’s been stacking up since the storm.

Walter Hickman of Cambridge City said, “This is our fifth trip. We started about 9 o’clock, so we did five trips.”

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Walter’s son, Brett, has been helping him all week after making the long drive from northern Mississippi.

“Drove straight up here and then we started basically Monday morning, just pulling everything out of his house. This was our fifth load here today,” Brett said.

The Hickmans were piled into one of several cars News Center 7 saw hauling trailers and pulling into the centralized dump site on Wednesday. They set it up for residents to get rid of flood-related debris.

Workers in mini excavators used the machine’s bucket to compact the trash, so people could fit more before it got switched out for a new dumpster.

“It kind of compounds what’s going on because you just see the devastation. And then now there’s a road, right? You can kind of see the house, and it kind of gets a little bit back to normal,” Brett said.

He was not the only one who told News Center 7 that the centralized dump site was doing more than helping improve the conditions amid the cleanup effort.

“It’s kind of a morale booster. All of the stuff that’s ruined, it’s gone. And now it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind. You can kind of move forward,” Brett said.

Cambridge City wrote on social media that it’s working on weekend hours for the dumpsite. They are working on putting together a debris curbside pickup team to help residents who don’t have the ability to transport stuff to the dumpsite.

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