Can you help? Deputies looking for person of interest in counterfeit currency investigation

LOGAN COUNTY — Do you recognize them?

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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that it received a report involving counterfeit currency being used at local businesses.

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Deputies are looking for a person of interest in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information that may help in the investigation is asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 937-592-5731.

When contacting dispatch, reference CFS #2610-1074. You may remain anonymous.

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