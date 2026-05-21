Can you help? Local authorities looking for 70-year-old woman with memory issues

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Can you help?

Authorities in Champaign County have issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old woman with memory issues.

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Karen Bright was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jacket and possibly a red scarf, according to the alert.

Bright is five feet tall, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

She was pulling a cart with a milk crate behind her.

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Around 9:30 a.m. on May 21, Bright went to the bank and realized she forgot paperwork, the alert said.

She never returned home after walking out.

“She suffers from memory issues and law enforcement are concerned for her safety,” the alert said.

This incident took place along East Main Street in St. Paris.

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