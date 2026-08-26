Can you help? Police looking for 2 men accused of stealing from Kroger, including employee’s bag

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize them?

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The Riverside Police Department is looking for two men they say stole multiple items from Kroger, including an employee’s bag containing their car keys and heart medication.

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The theft occurred on August 21st at around 6 a.m., according to the police department.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation or help identify the individuals is encouraged to contact Officer Mackie at Cmackie@riversideoh.gov or by calling 937-233-1801 ext 824.

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