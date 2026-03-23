Can you help? Police looking for 2 people accused of stealing from TJ Maxx

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

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The Kettering Police Department is looking for two people they say are connected to a theft investigation.

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The theft occurred at the TJ Maxx at Town And Country on 3/11 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

If you have any information, contact Ptl. Branham at 937-296-2555 and reference report #26-010540.

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