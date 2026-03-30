Can you help? Police looking to ID suspect in breaking and entering investigation

RIVERSIDE — Can you help?

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Riverside police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a person wanted in a breaking and entering investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.

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Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact Riverside Detective Sergeant Safriet at msafriet@riversideoh.gov or (937) 233-1801 extension 821.

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