Can you help? Police looking for man accused of stealing from local gas station

KETTERING — Do you recognize him?

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The Kettering Police Department is looking for a person they say stole from a local Speedway.

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The theft occurred on Sept. 20 around 2:15 p.m., according to Kettering Police.

Anyone with leads or information should contact Ptl. Wiesman at 937-296-2555 and reference report #26-034889.

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