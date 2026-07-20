Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from local Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man they say stole merchandise from a local Walmart.

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On July 5, a person entered the Walmart located at 3660 Pentagon Blvd in Beavercreek and selected multiple household items and alcoholic beverages.

The individual then passed all points of sale without making an attempt to pay for the items and left the store in a Buick SUV.

If you recognize the individual or have information related to the incident, contact Officer Lammert at lammertm@beavercreekohio.gov or 937-426-1225 ext. 166.

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