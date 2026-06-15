Can you help? Police looking for man accused of stealing from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?
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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from a local Walmart.
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The man reportedly entered Walmart and selected various merchandise items before leaving the store with a full shopping cart without paying for the items.
If you recognize him or have any info related to the incident, contact Officer Thomas at thomasn@beavercreekohio.gov or 937-426-1225 ext. 160.
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