Can you help? Police looking for people accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two people who they say stole from Dick’s House of Sport.

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On Oct. 29, the male and female entered Dick’s House of Sport.

The male selected several items of merchandise and exited the store without making an attempt to pay for them.

Police said that the female exited the store before the male and waited as the driver in the vehicle they left in.

If you recognize the individuals or have information that could help in the investigation, contact Ofc. Thomas at thomasn@beavercreekohio.gov or 937-426-1225 ext. 160.

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