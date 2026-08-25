Can you help? Police looking for people accused of stealing nearly $2K worth of video games

MIAMISBURG — Do you recognize them?

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The Miamisburg Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Best Buy on August 9, involving three individuals who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth of video games.

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Police have already identfied one of the suspects. David Dodson, 44, was previously arrested at the same Best Buy location in 2024 for stealing the same type of merchandise.

During that incident, he had four young children with him and used them to help facilitate the thefts.

In the August 9 offense, Dodson was accompanied by two younger males who allegedly assisted in the theft.

Investigators contacted Dodson, who claimed both males were 18 years old but that he didn’t know either of their names.

The Miamisburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying them. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. J.S. Muncy at 937-847-6612 and reference case number MB260001618.

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