Can you help? Police looking for person accused of making purchases with stolen credit cards

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person who is accused of making purchases with stolen credit cards.

Police are looking for someone who, on Feb. 12, used stolen credit cards to purhcase $5,000 in gift cards from Home Depot located at 3775 Presidential Dr. in Beavercreek.

Other unauthorized purchases were attempted at Home Depot and Kroger in Centerville on Feb. 13.

If you recognize this person or have information related to the incident, contact Officer Durkin at 937-426-1225 ext. 252 or by email durkind@beavercreekohio.gov.

