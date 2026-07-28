Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing computer from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person they say stole a computer from a local Walmart.

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The person reportedly entered the Walmart at 3660 Pentagon Blvd on June 7 and selected a computer before exiting the store without paying.

If you recognize the person or have information that may help in the investigation, contact Officer Hawley at 937-426-1225 ext. 152 or email hawleyt@beavercreekohio.gov.

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