Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man they say stole shoes from Dick’s House of Sport.

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On August 13, the man reportedly entered Dick’s House of Sport and selected two pairs of shoes.

He then left the store without attempting to pay for the shoes.

The suspect left the area in a white Ford sedan driven by a woman, according to police.

If you can identify the man, contact Officer Bernt at 937-426-1225 ext. 139 or by email at berntk@beavercreekohio.gov.

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