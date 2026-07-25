Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from Dillards

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?
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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for someone they say stole from a local Dillard’s.
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On June 9, the person reportedly entered the Dillard’s at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, selected merchandise, concealed it in a bag, and left the store passing all points of sale without attempting to pay.
If you recognize the person or have information that could help the investigation, contact Officer T Lammert at 937-426-1225 or lammertt@beavercreekohio.gov.
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