Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from Dillard’s

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person they say stole merchandise from a local retailer.

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On August 25, the person entered the Dillard’s at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

They selected and concealed merchandise before leaving the store without attempting to pay.

Anyone who might recognize the person or have information that might help the investigation should contact Ofc. Diaz at 937-426-1225 ext. 115 or email diazj@beavercreekohio.gov.

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