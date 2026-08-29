Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing electronics from local retailer

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person they say stole from a local retailer.

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According to police, on August 18, the person entered a local retailer and went to the electronics department, where he selected merchandise.

They then concealed the merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay.

Anyone who may recognize the individual or have information related to the incident should contact Ofc. Lammert at 937-426-1225 or email lammertt@beavercreekohio.gov.

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