Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from JCPenney

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize them?

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The Miami Township Police Department is looking for a person they say is a suspect in a theft from JCPenney.

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The person allegedly stole clothing from JCPenney on June 29.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation should contact Officer Kurtis Green at 937-433-2301 or kgreen@miamitownship.com.

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