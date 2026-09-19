Can you help? Police looking for person accused of stealing from local Kroger twice in one month

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

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The Kettering Police Department is looking for a person they say stole from a local Kroger twice in one month.

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The person is wanted for thefts that occurred at the Kroger on E Stroop Road on August 7 and August 16, according to police.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Ptl. Padilla at 937-296-2555 and reference reports #26-031447 and #26-031451.

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