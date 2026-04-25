Can you help? Police looking for person of interest in Family Dollar theft investigation

TIPP CITY — Do you recognize them?

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The Tipp City Police Department is looking for someone they say is connected to a theft at a local Family Dollar.

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The theft occurred on Friday, April 24, at the Family Dollar in Tipp City.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information should contact Sergeant Darren Soutar at soutard@tippcity.net or by calling Miami County Dispatch at 937-440-9911, referencing case 26TC02465.

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