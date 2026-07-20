Can you help? Police looking for person of interest in wire theft investigation

DAYTON — Do you recognize them?
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The Dayton Police Department is looking for a person they say is wanted in relation to a wire theft report.
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Dayton police have been investigating utility wire theft impacting the city in recent weeks.
If you have any information on this suspect, call the police department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP (7857) and on the Miami Valley Crimestoppers website.
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