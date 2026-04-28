Can you help? Police looking for person suspected of participating in theft incident

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a person they say is suspected of participating in a theft incident.

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Prior to completing the theft, the individual was confronted by law enforcement and began to flee.

Officers identified themselves and ordered the person to stop, according to the department.

The individual refused to comply with the officers’ orders and fled the area.

If you recognize the person, or have information related to the incident, contact Officer Desjardins at 937-426-1225 ext. 147 or desjardinsj@beavercreekohio.gov.

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