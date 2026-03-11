Can you help? Police looking for suspect in connection with theft of 2 bicycles

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize them?

The Miami Township Police Department is looking for a person they say is connected to the theft of two bicycles.

The theft occurred on March 7, in the 7100 block of Mad River Road, after the suspect entered the victim’s back porch area and stole the bikes.

The police department shared several pictures on social media of the suspect.

“While the images are not the clearest, the suspect appears to have a distinct tattoo on his right arm, which may help with identification,” the department said in their post.

Bicycle Theft Miami Twp (Miami Township Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Foley by email at lfoley@miamitownship.com.

