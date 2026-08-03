Can you help? Police searching for people accused of stealing from Ulta

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for three people they say stole from the Ulta Beauty located at 2720 Towne Drive.

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On June 25, the individuals entered the Ulta Beauty, selected merchandise, concealed it, and passed all points of sale without making any attempt to pay.

If you recognize the people or have information related to the incident, please contact Ofc. Desjardins at 937-426-1225 x 147 or desjardinsj@beavercreekohio.gov.

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