Cancer survivor among 300 bikers riding across Ohio to help find cure

Hundreds of people are on a four-day journey across Ohio hoping to cure cancer. The Pan Ohio Hope Ride rode through Greene County on Saturday.

Cancer survivor among 300 bikers riding across Ohio to help find cure

FAIRBORN — Hundreds of people are on a four-day journey across Ohio hoping to cure cancer.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Pan Ohio Hope Ride rode through Greene County on Saturday after cycling over 300 miles.

The group is biking from Cleveland to Cincinnati.

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They rode from Columbus to Dayton, as previously reported.

They stopped at Wright State University on Saturday.

Their goal is to raise over $1 million for the Cleveland Hope Lodge. It’s where patients and caregivers from across Ohio and the country come to receive patient care.

They bring together mileage, messaging, and money.

The group is a collection of cancer survivors, doctors, and friends. They have raised $1 million.

They all have a special story.

“The saying here is come for the ride, stay for the fight,” said Julian Scott.

The Pan Ohio Hope Ride brings together mileage, message, and money.

“One of the things I always think about is riding 300 miles on a bike is nothing compared to what people going through cancer have,” said John Scott.

These cyclists are making a difference in the fight against cancer.

“You feel a little bit like a deer in the headlights when you get your diagnosis,” said Bridget Decrame.

Bridget beat breast cancer 20 years ago.

“I had broken a leg, cycling, and I, being lazy, reached over,” she said. “I’m like, you know, there’s something weird on the side.”

She was diagnosed at 32. But cycling was part of her life, and Bridget refused to give it up.

“Even my worst days, I had a two-mile loop, and no matter how slow I had to do it, I did it,” said Bridget.

That grit to keep going has inspired hundreds to join in.

“Us being on a bicycle raising money for them is nothing, compared to what they get. So that’s what brings it in for me,” said John Scott.

He and his son, Julian, have been making this trek together for six years.

It is for their friend, Andy, who lost his battle to cancer.

“We ride with ‘Don’t stop believing’ on our shoulders here because that was really kind of his motto,” said Julian Scott.

On Sunday, they will complete the final stretch. The group will cross the finish line in Cincinnati. That is over 300 miles from the start.

The ride is in its 20th year.

Visit this website to learn how to support the cause.

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