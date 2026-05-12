Candy shop celebrates 10 years at Miamisburg location

MIAMISBURG — A candy shop celebrated 10 years of operation at its Miamisburg location.

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Last week, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, City Council, and staff helped Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop celebrate 10 years in the city with a ribbon-cutting, the city shared on social media.

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“For a decade, Grandpa Joe’s has been a fixture in Downtown Historic Miamisburg, and we hope they thrive for many more years to come!” the city said in its post.

Grandpa Joe’s operates in six states, with seven locations throughout Ohio.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 10 years in Miamisburg! A huge thank you to Mayor Michelle Collins and the City of Miamisburg council members for joining us today to help mark the occasion. It means so much to be part of this community,” Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop said in a social media post.

The celebration continues this weekend. From May 15 to 17, Grandpa Joe’s will be giving away a scratch-off ticket with every purchase, offering a chance to win prizes, including a ticket for free candy for life.

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