Driver falls asleep, crashes into Centerville home

The crash was reported in the 150 block of Bristol Drive just before 10 p.m.

CENTERVILLE — A driver crashed into a home after falling asleep behind the wheel Thursday night, according to Centerville Police Officer Ryan Turner.

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The crash was reported in the 150 block of Bristol Drive just before 10 p.m.

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Upon arrival, police and fire found a black SUV inside the one-story home.

A woman who lives at the house sustained a head injury and was hospitalized, but she is expected to recover, Turner said.

The driver sustained a hand injury but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Building inspectors responded to the scene and condemned the building until repairs are made, Turner said.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited for this crash.

This incident remains under investigation by Centerville police.

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