Truck crashes into pond in Montgomery County neighborhood

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck crashed into a pond in a Montgomery County neighborhood on Monday.

First responders were called to a water rescue in the area of Summerford Place and Bromsgrove Court in Washington Township around 6:20 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Upon arrival, crews found a pickup truck partially submerged in a pond.

The dispatch supervisor said their call log indicates that everyone was out of the car when authorities arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

