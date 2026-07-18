Car crashes into Vandalia home, causing major damage

VANDALIA — A car slammed into a home in Vandalia, causing major damage on Friday.

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Crews were called to the 400 block of Bennert Drive around 7 p.m.

Video from the scene shows a large hole in the corner of a home.

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A collapse and trench unit is also on scene, working to secure the building.

We are working to learn what led up to this crash and if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story as we learn new information.

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