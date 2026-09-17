Car-damaging goat needs new home, humane society says

Photo contributed by Humane Society of Dayton (via Facebook)

DAYTON — A goat that went viral for walking around Dayton and causing damage needs a new home.

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The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in a social media post that Cardio, the “Dayton Goat,” found himself being detained by Dayton Police.

Officers found a goat in the Forest Ridge area after receiving ongoing complaints back in August, as previously reported.

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He was accused of “roaming Dayton and picking fights with parked cars,” according to the social media post.

The Humane Society says the goat is about a year old.

It stated that Cardio kept bonking cars because he saw another goat staring at him. Unfortunately, that other goat was his reflection.

The Humane Society said that Cardio is looking for a new home.

“Cardio is ready to trade his life of alleged vandalism for a safe and loving farm life. No more run-ins with the law!” it said. “He’s looking for an appropriate goat home, potentially some animal friends, patient people willing to earn his trust, and, for everyone’s sake, a reasonable distance from parked cars.”

Visit this website to learn how to adopt him.

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