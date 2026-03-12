Car reportedly crashes into Dollar General store

RIVERSIDE — A car reportedly crashed into a Dollar General store in Riverside on Thursday.

The crash was reported at 2300 Valley Pike in Riverside before 6 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see damage to the front of the store and apparent damage to the front of a car.

Photos from the scene show damage to a Blue Rhino propane cage up against the building and two shattered windows.

Officers on scene didn’t provide any information.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

