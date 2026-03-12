Car reportedly crashes into Dollar General store

RIVERSIDE — A car reportedly crashed into a Dollar General store in Riverside on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported at 2300 Valley Pike in Riverside before 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New video shows driver crashing into 2 police cruisers during chase
- Driver facing charges for deadly chain-reaction crash that sent car into local Domino’s
- Gas station chain opens 10th Ohio location, plans on more
News Center 7 crews on scene see damage to the front of the store and apparent damage to the front of a car.
Photos from the scene show damage to a Blue Rhino propane cage up against the building and two shattered windows.
Officers on scene didn’t provide any information.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group