1 hospitalized after car slams into garage

HUBER HEIGHTS — A car slammed into a garage at a local apartment complex Monday night.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on scene. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

First responders were called to the crash in the 6200 block of Aviator Avenue around 9 p.m.

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An initial investigation found that the crash may have been caused by a medical episode, according to Sgt. Cory Siegrist with the Huber Heights Police Department.

The driver hit the corner of the building and two other nearby vehicles.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman in the car with him was not hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

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