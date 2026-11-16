Car Thieves too young to drive - Today on News Center 7 at 5pm

DAYTON — What do you do when you go to start your car and there’s no car to start?

And what happens when the person who stole it isn’t even old enough to have a license?

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman investigates the fight to stop these crimes today on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.

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The investigation will also reveal what is being done to put the kids behind the thefts on a better path.

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