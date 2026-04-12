Careflight called to single-vehicle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Careflight was called to a single-vehicle crash in Miami County on Sunday afternoon.

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Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 4500 block of Fenner Road on reports of a single vehicle crash, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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Careflight was called to respond to the scene.

The dispatcher confirmed that two people were injured, but could not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

We will continue updating this story.

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