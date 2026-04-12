Careflight called to single-vehicle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Careflight was called to a single-vehicle crash in Miami County on Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 4500 block of Fenner Road on reports of a single vehicle crash, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Social media influencer sentenced after Ponzi scheme
- UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after crash near Clark County mobile home park
- The Latest: Trump directs US Navy to blockade the Strait of Hormuz
Careflight was called to respond to the scene.
The dispatcher confirmed that two people were injured, but could not provide details on the extent of their injuries.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.
We will continue updating this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group