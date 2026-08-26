CareFlight is responding to motorcycle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — CareFlight is en route to a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Wednesday morning.

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Deputies and medics were dispatched to US Route 36 at Rakestraw Road on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck around 9:40 a.m., according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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CareFlight was requested and is on the way to the scene, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue following this story and provide updates.

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