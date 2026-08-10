CareFlight requested after motorcycle crash in Darke County

Deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened on Sunday night in Darke County.

Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 7000 block of U.S. 36 around 9:49 p.m. for reports of an injury crash that involved a motorcycle, according to a spokesperson.

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20-year-old Keegan Wortley of Lebanon, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36 when he failed to negotiate a turn.

The motorcycle went off the roadway, causing Wortley to be thrown from the bike.

Wortley was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for his injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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