Careflight responds after person reportedly pinned under excavating equipment in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Careflight responded after a person was reportedly pinned under excavating equipment in Darke County.

A Darke County Dispatcher confirmed that Medics and Fire personnel responded to the 9100 block of Darke-Mercer County Line Road around 2:15 p.m.

The dispatcher could not immediately confirm the nature of the call.

Emergency Scanner traffic indicated that a person had been pinned underneath a backhoe, a type of excavating equipment.

The dispatcher confirmed that Careflight responded to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the severity of the person’s injuries.

We will continue following this story.

