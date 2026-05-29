Caregiver accused of assaulting patient at memory care facility formally charged

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A caregiver accused of injuring a resident at a Washington Township care facility has been formally charged.

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Tansiea Walker, 47, was indicted on one count of patient abuse on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

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As previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a memory care facility in Washington Township on a report of a resident being assaulted on May 18.

Investigators found that Walker allegedly forcibly grabbed a resident, injuring them.

Other staff at the center immediately called 911 when they learned what had happened.

Walker was arrested the same day and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

“This alleged behavior is unacceptable, especially when it involves someone entrusted with the care of another person,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

We will continue to follow this story.

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