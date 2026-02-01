Carroll High School honors 2 of its best basketball players in school history

RIVERSIDE — A local high school honored two of its best basketball players in school history on Saturday.

Carroll High School senior Kiera Healy became the all-time leading scorer in boys’ and girls’ basketball with over 1,400 points.

She was honored before the game along with the previous record holder, 2004 graduate Katie Streck.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Healy broke Streck’s record of 1,430 points.

Carroll hosted Archbishop McNicholas on Saturday.

Healy scored 15 points as the Patriots won, 61-38.

Carroll also clinched the Greater Catholic League (GCL) regular-season title.

