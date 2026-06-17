Carter Graham hits 2 HRs to help Dayton Dragons into 1st place

PEORIA, IL — The Dayton Dragons moved into sole possession of first place on Tuesday night.

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Carter Graham hit two home runs, including a ninth-inning grand slam, as the Dragons beat Peoria, 8-2.

Dayton’s magic number to clinch the first-half Midwest League East Division title is now three with two games left to play.

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Yerlin Confidan hit two home runs as the Dragons led, 2-0. The Chiefs added a run to cut the deficit to 2-1 after seven innings.

Graham belted his first home run, a two-run shot, in the top of the eighth inning to extend the lead to 4-1. Peoria added a run to get closer, 4-2, in the home half of the eighth.

The Dragons loaded the bases in the top of the ninth when Graham came up with two outs. He blasted a grand slam to put the game out of reach.

Dayton will play at Peoria on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

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