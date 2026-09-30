A case of weather whiplash from widespread rain is coming to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A cold front is impacting us with widespread rain Friday morning. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
Temperatures starting to climb above average briefly, thanks to a breezy wind out of the south. The cold front is moving through Friday morning dropping us back below average.
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Thursday, the first day of October, is the warmest. Highs 10 degrees above average into the mid 80s! We will just notice more sunshine then and a slight breeze.
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I am tracking widespread rain to impact us Friday, especially for the morning commute. No severe weather is expected, but the roads are likely to be wet for us on Friday morning.
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