A case of weather whiplash from widespread rain is coming to the Miami Valley

How our next cold front impacts the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A cold front is impacting us with widespread rain Friday morning. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Temperatures starting to climb above average briefly, thanks to a breezy wind out of the south. The cold front is moving through Friday morning dropping us back below average.

How our next cold front impacts the Miami Valley

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Thursday, the first day of October, is the warmest. Highs 10 degrees above average into the mid 80s! We will just notice more sunshine then and a slight breeze.

How our next cold front impacts the Miami Valley

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I am tracking widespread rain to impact us Friday, especially for the morning commute. No severe weather is expected, but the roads are likely to be wet for us on Friday morning.

How our next cold front impacts the Miami Valley

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