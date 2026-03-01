Cat rescued after being stuck on utility pole in Ohio

ROSS COUNTY — Crews rescued a cat that was stuck on top of an electric pole in Ohio.

The Humane Law Enforcement of the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) wrote in a social media post that a frightened cat was spotted high on a utility pole in Ross County.

The Ross County Humane Society was informed of the incident and sent help.

American Electric Power (AEP) dispatched a lineman, Jason Brown, and he worked with the humane agent to get “Electra” down, according to the post.

“Because of that teamwork, Electra was safely brought down and placed into caring hands. She was transported to our Animal Care and Adoption Center, where she is warm, safe, and no longer alone,” FRHS said.

Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams said that this was possible because of trusted partnerships and people who care enough to step up when it matters the most.

