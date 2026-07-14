Catching flights and feelings: Ohio airport helps traveler reunite with gate crush

CLEVELAND — A woman in Cleveland made national news recently after posting about a missed connection at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

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The woman, Grace, turned to Reddit to post about a dark-haired maintenance worker whom she saw hurt himself while working on a Frontier flight on Wednesday morning.

“I hope you’re okay and this is a long shot but like I didn’t see no ring,” she wrote in the post later shared by the airport.

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Grace said she wanted to give the man her number, but said he looked busy.

On Thursday, the airport shared that Grace had found the man, Simon, and confirmed he was single.

The airport connected Grace and Simon on Sunday when she returned from her vacation.

The pair also sat down with the team at Cleveland Hopkins Airport to talk about what they’ve experienced over the past week.

“This whole thing has been going crazy, and I didn’t think any of this would happen,” Grace said, adding that it’s been overwhelming.

Simon added that it’s been an interesting week.

In an update, the airport shared that Grace and Simon have a date planned.

“At CLE, sometimes you catch more than a flight… you catch feelings, too," the airport wrote in a post.

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