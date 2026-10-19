Cats rescued, no injuries reported after garage fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a garage fire in Miami Township.

Crews responded to the 6000 block of Second Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to a previous report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When crews arrived on the scene, they located a well-involved garage with fire potentially extending into the residence, according to a spokesperson.

Firefighters rescued a couple of cats from the home and were able to keep the fire from spreading into the house.

The occupants of the home were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation by the Miami Valley Fire District.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group