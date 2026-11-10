Cause of death determined for man found in wooded area in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The cause and manner of death have been determined for a man who was found dead in a wooded area in Montgomery County earlier this year.

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As previously reported, 49-year-old Robert Haney’s body was found in the area of Neva Drive and La Crosse Avenue on Feb. 12.

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Today, News Center 7 learned that Haney’s cause of death was determined to be hypothermia.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of his death as an accident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previoulsy told News Center 7 that evidence suggested Haney was homeless.

News Center 7 has contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the status of their investigation into Haney’s death. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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