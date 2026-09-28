Cause of death determined for Wilberforce student whose family says died after alleged hazing

The family of a local college student who died on campus is now suing Wilberforce University and others.

WILBERFORCE — The Greene County Coroner has ruled on the cause and manner of death of a Wilberforce University student whose family claims died because of an alcohol hazing ritual on campus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a report obtained on Monday, Greene County Coroner Kevin L. Sharrett determined that 18-year-old Savanna Jones died of acute ventricular dysrhythmia and acute alcohol intoxication.

Her manner of death is listed as undetermined.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jones died inside a dorm on campus in April.

Jones’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university, its housing director, a student, and 30 Jane and John Does in June. In it, the family’s lawyer said the 18-year-old died because she was hazed on campus.

The court document states Jones was going through initiation with “a social drinking club” known as “the turtles” on a campus where alcohol is not allowed.

Jones was required to drink a bottle of liquor that night as a part of a ritual called “crossing turtles,” the lawsuit states.

It alleges that “she became visibly and dangerously intoxicated to the point that she could not stand.”

Her family’s lawyer writes she was carried back to her dorm room across campus, where she was left and where she died hours later.

Rex Elliot, the Columbus-based lawyer representing Jones’ family, previoulsy told News Center 7 that this all happened in Henderson Hall.

His goal of the lawsuit is change.

“To make sure that universities understand that they have a responsibility to monitor what goes on on their campuses. And we cannot have another young kid die from a senseless hazing ritual like Savanna Jones did,” he said.

Online court documents show that a deposition in the case is scheduled to begin on Oct. 20.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group